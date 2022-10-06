Bosses at HS2 say the controversial project has created a “jobs boom” across the Midlands.

Work is continuing on the high speed rail line which cuts through parts of Lichfield and the surrounding villages.

The project workforce has now grown to 27,000 across the country, with more than 6,800 people employed in the Midlands.

Rebecca Young, skills and employment strategy manager for HS2 Ltd, said the project was also helping 539 people pack into work as part of the construction of the line, while more than 340 apprentices have also been employed in the region in areas such as health and safety, land referencing and cyber security.

“Long before HS2 trains start arriving in the Midlands, Britain’s biggest infrastructure project is delivering for the region. “Just under 7,000 people living in the West Midlands have found jobs with HS2, plus hundreds of formerly unemployed helped into work, and apprenticeships and T-Levels helping to train the country’s next generation of engineers, builders and more. “HS2 is the UK’s flagship Levelling Up project and we remain committed to driving investment and opportunities into the Midlands.” Rebecca Young, HS2 Ltd

Details of vacancies linked to the HS2 construction project are available online.