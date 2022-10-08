People are being invited to celebrate dance at an event in Lichfield.

Community choreographer Molly Wright will be leading A Damn Fine Day of Dance activities at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th October.

It will feature an open workshop for all ages and abilities, short films and dance performances.

Highlights include:

1.30pm – free creative dance workshop

3.30pm – performances by over 60s dance companies Damn Fine Dance, Out of Whack and Weathered Not Tethered

Molly, who has worked as a freelance artist and choreographer across the UK, said:

“I’m very excited to be bringing A Damn Fine Day of Dance to The Hub. “My aim is to actively change preconceptions of what older people’s dance is. Dance can continue past the age of 30 and it can be enriching and empowering. “The work I make and the workshops I teach for this age group do not patronise. Instead, I aim to present older dancers as equally vibrant, courageous and exuberant as any other company, regardless of age or ability. “I work collaboratively with my dancers by giving them the tools to not only perform set choreography but to have the confidence to be creatively engaged throughout the process.” Molly Wright

Tickets for the Silver Sunday Showcase are £5. They can be booked – along with slots on the free creative dance workshop – online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.