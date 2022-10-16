The Rail Minister says he will continue to explore opportunities to reopen the railway line between Lichfield and Burton.

The assurance came after Kevin Foster had been quizzed on the issue by Michael Fabricant.

The Conservative MP for Lichfield said such a line could offer opportunities to offer connectivity to the National Memorial Arboretum and communities at Barton-under-Needwood.

In a House of Commons debate, Mr Fabricant said:

“Previous ministers for rail have been up to the National Memorial Arboretum to see the existing freight line between Lichfield and Burton. “It would be remarkably cheap to convert it into passenger rail line, it would relieve traffic on the A38 and provide a direct rail link for veterans to visit the National Memorial Arboretum. “So, having had a load of ministers coming up, can I invite the Secretary of State to come up, visit me at the National Memorial Arboretum and see the benefits of making that line available for passenger traffic?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Foster replied:

“I do thank for the Member for Lichfield – it sounded like such a wonderful invitation that I insisted on coming to the dispatch box as the Rail Minister to accept it. “I do note the scheme was unsuccessful previously under the Restoring Your Railway programme, but I am very happy to continue working with him to explore opportunities to improve rail transport on offer in this area.” Kevin Foster

Mr Fabricant said that despite the initial rejection, reopening the route would make sense for the region.

“This scheme was never really suitable for the Restoring Your Railway programme, but it was thought an application would do no harm. “It has the backing of West Midlands Metro Mayor, Andy Street, and the bid was prepared by his department’s West Midlands Rail Executive as the new line would, in effect, be an extension of the Cross City Line from Lichfield to Birmingham and beyond. “Former Rail Minister Chris Heaton Harris felt their were other funding pots to use for this line and in the next two weeks I will be exploring these possibilities with Kevin Foster. “I hope that he will stay in place long enough to see this upgrade through. There have been a number of changes in personnel in the Department of Transport over the last few years.” Michael Fabricant