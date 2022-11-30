Lichfield’s MP has spoken of the plight of migrant workers and LGBT fans attending the World Cup in Qatar during a House of Commons debate.

The tournament has faced criticism after supporters were barred from wearing items carrying the rainbow flag.

A Qatari official has also confirmed “between 400 and 500” workers had died building the stadium and infrastructure for the World Cup.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant asked Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch:

“My Rt Hon Friend will have seen the news today that between 400 and 500 migrant workers were killed building the stadia in Qatar. “Does this not make FIFA’s decision to choose Qatar as a location even more unbelievable, and will she join me in condemning FIFA in the way that they have kowtowed to the government of Qatar in relation to their anti-LGBT bullying?” Michael Fabricant

The minister replied: