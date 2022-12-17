A council leader says “good progress” is being made in dealing with issues identified during a review of the roll out of new recycling bags.

The switch to a dual system collection, which sees residents sort paper and cardboard from other recyclables was dogged with issues during the initial roll-out.

Issues over the size and distribution along with communications with residents have all drawn criticism, leading to a cabinet member saying people had been “failed” during the introduction.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, quizzed the local authority’s leader about what progress had been made since some of the problems were highlighted.

“As he has publicly accepted responsibility for the poor publicity and advice given to residents around the introduction of the dual-stream recycling system earlier this year, can he [the council leader] tell me what action he has taken since the meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee held on 17th November that considered the problems surrounding its implementation?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen replied: