Short stay parking in Lichfield could be replaced by coach bays as part of city centre redevelopment plans.

Staffordshire County Council said discussions were being held with Lichfield District Council over the sites at The Friary.

The proposals would remove the short stay parking restrictions near the junction with the Bowling Green Island and replace them with coach parking bays.

In a letter to residents, Staffordshire County Council said:

“We have been approached by Lichfield District Council to explore the possibility of providing coach layover stops along The Friary. “The request comes as part of the Lichfield city centre regeneration project and supports the redevelopment of land adjacent to the A5127 Birmingham Road. “The proposal will look to reduce a short length of double yellow lines and the existing short stay parking restrictions along The Friary from its junction with the Bowling Green Island and the start of the existing coach parking lay-by. “The proposed removal of both the ‘no parking at any time’ and the short length of the short stay parking restrictions will be replaced with three coach bays and associated hardstanding.” Staffordshire County Council

People are being asked to give their views on the proposals by 6th January 2023.

Comments can be submitted online.