Fradley’s military heritage was honoured at the opening of a new showhome at a housing development on the former RAF Lichfield site.

Members of the Veterans Reconnection Hub, which is based at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum in Whittington, attended the opening event at Bellway’s Sheasby Park development, which also marked the launch of the third phase of homes at the site.

RAF Lichfield was built at Fradley Common at the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939 and the RAF remained at the site until 1958 when the airfield closed.

Bellway began work on the new homes at Sheasby Park, off Common Lane, in 2016.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“It was an important moment for us to have the veterans here with us to celebrate the opening of the showhome and the launch of the third phase of homes at Sheasby Park. “We wanted to remember the RAF Lichfield site and honour the men and women who served at the airfield and risked their lives. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Veterans Reconnection Hub, which plays an important role within the community supporting veterans and their families.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

Among the attendees at the launch event were nine members of the Veterans Reconnection Hub, including Dennis Smart and Andy Lloyd from the Lichfield branch of the Staffordshire Regiment and hub founder, Van Barrett MBE.

Van, who has a master’s degree in military veterans’ health and wellbeing, said: