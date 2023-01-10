The future of a Burntwood church building will be discussed by councillors.

The Chase Terrace Methodist Church has been put up for sale after declining numbers of worshippers.

But a petition was launched by Cllr Paul Taylor in a bid to retain the building as a community facility.

Burntwood Town Council will discuss whether to proceed with a bid to designate the structure as a an Asset of Community Value.

The move would mean local groups could be given six months to raise money to buy the building before it is sold on the open market.

A report to the council said:

“Chase Terrace Methodist Church was built in 1870 for local mining families and has continued to serve the community since then. “A number of factors including falling numbers, the impact of lockdowns and loss of income post-Covid have meant that the Church Council made the decision to close at the end of August 2022. However, those involved in this decision were keen to retain the premises as a community facility. “In the course of discussions regarding the building’s future, it emerged that a number of local organisations are in need of additional premises and meeting spaces including Burntwood Be A Friend, Spark, the local foodbank run by Burntwood Churches Together and St John’s C of E Church. “The community room at the Methodist Church has previously been used by numerous diverse community groups, and there is a great deal of goodwill locally towards this much-loved and historically significant building. “There are significant levels of need and disadvantage to be addressed in the Chase Terrace community both financially and socially and as a community space, the building could provide a base for local groups to provide services and continue to help meet local need.” Burntwood Town Council report

The report revealed that the church had previously received around £250,000 in funding from organisations such as Lichfield District Council, the town council, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and the Staffordshire Environment Fund, which had allowed a series of events to take place.

“Following the opening of the community room, and up until lockdowns, the church membership organised many community activities open to the public including a weekly coffee morning as part of the district-wide Places of Welcome scheme and a weekly lunch club. “Numerous other community events took place all of which were open to and regularly supported by local residents.” Burntwood Town Council report

The building’s future will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council on Thursday (12th January).