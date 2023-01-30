A councillor says she is “cautiously optimistic” that proposals to end an agreement with the operator of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood will be good news for users.

Lichfield District Council will discuss the plans to terminate the deal which sees Freedom Leisure manage facilities.

If approved, it would mean the running of Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre is taken on by a private trading company owned by the local authority.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said she was hopeful such a move would be beneficial in the short and longer term.

“While not having seen the full details behind the proposal – either via the overview and scrutiny committee or the leisure centre task group – on the face of it bringing the operation of the leisure centres back in-house via the trading company could be a great opportunity to ensure the most is being made of the current facility in Lichfield in advance of the long-awaited new centre being built. “If the proposal is approved by the cabinet and full council, I’d like to see the role of the task group being expanded to ensure that there is joined up thinking and actions are taken now to build the user base in Friary Grange for transfer across to the new centre, be this through new timetables, purchasing improved equipment, establishing new groups, social prescribing or forging relationships with other organisations. “The staff at Friary Grange are hugely knowledgeable and committed, and I’m sure they will have many ideas about improvements that could be made so early engagement with them should be a priority. “I look forward to hearing the full details of the proposal and the views of the Burntwood councillors about the impact on the Burntwood Leisure Centre, but I am cautiously optimistic that this could be very good news for Lichfield’s leisure centre now and in the future.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The decision to end the agreement has been reached following talks between the district council and Freedom Leisure bosses.

The operator had previously spoken about the challenges it faced due to soaring energy prices and the likely reduction in Government support to combat them.

Freedom Leisure’s CEO said earlier this month “difficult decisions” would need to be made if more help was not forthcoming for the sector.

“Public sector leisure is one of the most exposed sectors because we are a very intensive user of utilities with energy costs a very large proportion of our overall costs particularly in centres with swimming pools. “If this situation remains as is, there is a real risk of more not-for-profit trusts – such as ourselves – taking difficult decisions to close more facilities and services which will have a long-term, detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of the nation as well as increasing the pressure on our already overstretched NHS.” Ivan Horsfall-Turner, Freedom Leisure

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the local authority would have the finances to cover the rising energy costs.