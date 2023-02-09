Talented pupils at a Lichfield school are set to battle it out for a place on the bill at a local music festival.

The Friary School’s Battle of the Bands night takes place on 14th February.

It will see student groups perform songs from a chosen decade – the 2010s – with a hope of winning a spot at the Fuse Festival.

Jon Hood, the school’s head of music, said:

“This is a fantastic night and the chance to play at local music festivals for the winners is a real incentive to every participant. “This is about getting experience, but has even gone as far as getting the break to perform at a level that begins to open doors for later life.” Jon Hood, The Friary School

Tickets for the night are £5 and can be booked online.