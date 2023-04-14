A target should be set for all taxi and private hire vehicles operating in Lichfield and Burntwood to be electric or hybrid vehicles, local Liberal Democrats have said.

The topic is one of the components of the party’s local manifesto.

They say “specific policies” are needed at Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council are needed to help tackle the challenge of climate change.

The party said:

“The Lib Dems brought forward and passed a motion on Lichfield City Council requiring all spending decisions to take environmental considerations into account. “We want Lichfield District Council to bring in a policy requiring all taxi and hire vehicles operating in our area to be electric or hybrid by a certain date. That will have a real impact on reducing emissions.” Liberal Democrat manifesto

The party has also called for the future of the former Friarsgate site to have the environment at its heart.

The Birmingham Road Site is yet to have finalised plans drawn up for the redevelopment of a key part of the city centre.

But the Lib Dems say all development schemes across the district need to give consideration to the challenges of climate change.

“One of our priorities with any Friarsgate development is that energy used by the development should be from a sustainable and environmentally responsible source. For example, a district heating system – as implemented in many cities such as Birmingham

and Manchester – should be considered for this site. “We should also insist that other planned housing developments incorporate adequate insulation and sustainable energy technology as part of the design.” Liberal Democrat manifesto

Voters will head to the polls for the local elections on 4th May.