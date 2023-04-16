The next stage of the the Covid vaccination programme kicks off in Staffordshire next week for those aged over 70 or with weakened immune systems.

A total of 35 clinics across the county will be open and offering jabs to those who are eligible.

Health chiefs say there are 140,000 people in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent eligible for the spring vaccine – with them all receiving an invite by text, letter or through the NHS App.

Staffordshire’s Covid-19 vaccination programme lead, Sam Buckingham, said:

“As a society we are learning to live with Covid, but for many it is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation. “These are the people we are inviting to come forward to top up the protection the vaccine offers them. “This protection does fade after a number of months so it is important that we offer seasonal top ups to help older people and those who have weakened immune systems avoid the risk of serious illness. “In a change to previous phases of the vaccination campaign, people no longer need to wait for a set period of time if they have Covid before coming forward for vaccination. As long as they feel well, they can be vaccinated. “The spring vaccination campaign will end on 30th June. First and second doses of the vaccine will also stop being offered on the same date. “Anyone who hasn’t yet had any Covid-19 vaccinations, or has just has the first one, is urged to come forward as soon as possible to ensure they are vaccinated before the 30 June deadline.” Sam Buckingham

Vaccinations at care homes have been taking place since 3rd April, and so far over 2,800 care homes residents have been vaccinated.