A local election candidate has urged young people to double check which ID is valid for them to vote.

Residents heading to the polls on 4th May will need to have photographic identification or a Voter Authority Certificate for the first time.

In an exchange on social media, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant was asked whether a Young Person’s Oyster travel card could be used. He replied:

“If it has your photo on that is acceptable as ID as it has been issued by a public body.” Michael Fabricant

But the document is not included in the official list of accepted forms of ID – unlike the 60-plus Oyster card – on The Electoral Commission website.

Ann Hughes, who will stand in the Stowe ward, said it was important voters were aware of the documents that can be used in order to cast their vote.

“This is seriously misleading – and may mean young voters are turned away at the polling stations. “A student bus pass will not count as ID and younger voters without passports or driving licenses should contact Lichfield District Council as soon as possible to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. “There is a real danger that the right to vote – fought for in Britain over the centuries – is being compromised by the introduction of voter ID. Careless tweeting like this only adds to the problems.” Ann Hughes