Lichfield’s MP says he is becoming increasingly concerned that trans people are becoming demonised.

Michael Fabricant said that while protected spaces for women and girls must be maintained and enforced, respect and protection was needed for “genuine trans people”.

The Conservative MP used a House of Commons debate to ask Kemi Badenoch, Minister for Women and Equalities:

“While I fully understand the need for protected places for women – and I totally support this – and there are also issues when it comes to sports too, I am growing increasingly concerned that trans people are becoming demonised in some quarters. “What is the Secretary of State doing to protect the interests, and very nature of genuine trans people?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister replied:

“I want to emphasise that the Government believes in the principle of individual liberty, and in the humanity and dignity of every person. “In everything we do, we want to make sure that we take the toxicity out of the debate. “A lot of the demonisation is happening out there on social media – we have a responsibility to make sure that all trans people have that dignity and are looked after. “In terms of what other things we’re doing, NHS England is working to expand clinical capacity in adult gender identity services by establishing new pilot clinics rooted in primary care and sexual health services, and four of those new clinics have opened since 2020 with a fifth opening this year. “They will be able to provide a lot of the healthcare that trans people need.” Kemi Badenoch

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said: