A pianist will perform in Lichfield as part of a charity concert series which will see her play music by Bach in the 48 counties of England.

Libby Burgess will play at Lichfield Cathedral School on Friday (12th May) and Saturday.

The recitals are being hosted by the MusicShare schools programme and will see the pianist perform the whole of Bach’s catalogue of 48 preludes and fugues.

Cathy Lamb, director of MusicShare’ and head of music performance at Lichfield Cathedral School, said:

“Libby is well-known on concert stages across Britain, playing in the country’s major halls and festivals, on Radio 3, and on a range of recordings. “This project will be fundraising for charities who provide much-needed help to musicians young and old. The charities include Help Musicians, Live Music Now, Future Talent and Youth Music. “Between them, these charities help hundreds of thousands of musicians every year, offering financial support, creating opportunities, addressing inequalities, and altogether safeguarding the future of the music world.” Cathy Lamb

Tickets for individual performances or all of the recitals can be booked online.