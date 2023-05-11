Steps must be taken to make it easier for Lichfield and Burntwood residents to recycle, a Lichfield councillor has said.

The Conservatives drew criticism prior to the local elections after the controversial roll-out of new recycling bags.

Ashley Yeates, the former cabinet member responsible for the switch to a new dual stream collection service, was among those to lose his seat at the local elections along with his successor Liz Little, who lost her cabinet role in the run-up to the vote after being de-selected before opting to stand as an independent.

The Conservatives have now appointed Cllr Andy Smith as their lead for leisure services and waste. He said that the move to separate cardboard collections via the blue bags was the right move – but insisted steps must be taken to make recycling easier for residents.

“We know that blue bags aren’t working for everyone, but equally that providing an additional bin for everyone is likely to cause problems in some areas, such as those with with minimal outdoor space. “It’s incumbent on us now to work very closely with the operational teams to find a solution that works for all residents – a one-size fits all approach does not work across the district.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The current system sees households use a blue bag for cardboard and a blue bin for other recyclables – although some homes have utilised a second bin rather than a bag.

Cllr Smith said: