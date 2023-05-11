Steps must be taken to make it easier for Lichfield and Burntwood residents to recycle, a Lichfield councillor has said.
The Conservatives drew criticism prior to the local elections after the controversial roll-out of new recycling bags.
Ashley Yeates, the former cabinet member responsible for the switch to a new dual stream collection service, was among those to lose his seat at the local elections along with his successor Liz Little, who lost her cabinet role in the run-up to the vote after being de-selected before opting to stand as an independent.
The Conservatives have now appointed Cllr Andy Smith as their lead for leisure services and waste. He said that the move to separate cardboard collections via the blue bags was the right move – but insisted steps must be taken to make recycling easier for residents.
“We know that blue bags aren’t working for everyone, but equally that providing an additional bin for everyone is likely to cause problems in some areas, such as those with with minimal outdoor space.
“It’s incumbent on us now to work very closely with the operational teams to find a solution that works for all residents – a one-size fits all approach does not work across the district.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
The current system sees households use a blue bag for cardboard and a blue bin for other recyclables – although some homes have utilised a second bin rather than a bag.
Cllr Smith said:
“I know that both councillors and residents have asked for a choice of whether they get to have a bin or a blue bag for their recycling, and I’m keen to push this point with our officers to determine if this can be achieved.
“If that is not achievable, then we simply must find a workable solution which focuses on the needs of residents of the district.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
I would prefer a bin, so am pleased that giving people a choice is being considered.
It isn’t difficult to get a bin, that has a divider for cardboard and plastic etc. Why havn’t you figured this out yet? Youve wasted enough money on wrong size bags, further expenses and now you asked for ideas from the public again. Heres one, quit your job because you have no idea what you are supposed to be doing.
Either start collecting the recycling the old way, or send out a new blue bin, slightly larger in width, with a divider for paper and plastic, simples.
I have a spare, no longer utilised blue bin. Can I not just paint it purple, or slap a great big sticker on it, for cardboard.. seems stupid for me to be using 3x bags, which constantly rip and need replacing. A bin is more robust and I’m sure is quicker for the collection guys.
I’m sure a bag for a 1 bedroom flat etc is fine.. but that same bag for a family of 4 does not work.
Some sort of tray/insert that fits in the top of the blue bin would be worth considering maybe?