A community clean-up has taken place in Fradley.

Residents from Bellway’s Sheasby Park development joined Lichfield Litter Legends for the event earlier this month.

The housebuilder also supported their efforts by supplying equipment for the litter pick.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“The event was a real success. It was great to see everyone joining in – and we were very grateful to the Lichfield Litter Legends for giving their support. “It’s so rewarding to see the new neighbourhood coming together to look after the area, and it shows what a strong community is being formed here.” Marie Richards

Sheasby Park resident Helena Stubbs, who was among those who took part, said: