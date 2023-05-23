The leader of Lichfield District Council has called for collaboration at the first meeting of Lichfield District Council since it moved to no overall control.

The local elections saw the Conservatives lost their overall majority, but the absence of any agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems means the leadership will remain with the blue side of the council chamber.

Cllr Doug Pullen’s continuation at the helm of the local authority was confirmed at the meeting this evening (23rd May), despite the decision by the two opposition groups to abstain from the vote.

He told fellow councillors:

Cllr Doug Pullen

“Lichfield district is an exciting place to be right now. “We are down to be the fourth fastest growing economy over the coming few years, we’ve got a revitalised leadership team put together over the last 18 months and we’ve got a real sense of purpose about what we are doing to invest in our communities, whether it’s in a leisure centre, cinema or community and business hubs. “We have done a tremendous amount over the last four years, but we’ve got plenty more to do. “Our manifesto set out really clear objectives and I fully intend we deliver them.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen also pledged to work with the other groups on the council to see how they can achieve common aims for a “fairer, greener, safer and healthier district”.

He highlighted the fact that all three parties would have a part to play in ensuring the success of the council on behalf of residents over the coming four years.