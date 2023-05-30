Planning permission has been granted for work which will see a Burntwood business move to a new base.

Chase Plant Hire will move to the unit at Cinder Road on Burntwood Business Park after a change of use was approved.

The business has been based at High Street in Chasetown since the 1980s, but said it was now looking to move to the new site.

“For several years, our presence at Chasetown has not been acceptable for some neighbours who have complained to local authorities and anonymously to professional bodies, endeavouring to restrict or remove the activities of the company. “We have always been considerate and respectful to our neighbours and have embraced negotiations to address complaints and concerns. “During this time we have strived to locate alternative suitable premises. The lease of the unit at Cinder Road offers us the amnesties to function in the capacity that we do at High Street.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.