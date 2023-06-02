A former Burntwood student has been called up to the England squad for the women’s World Cup.

Hannah Hampton, who was a pupil at Erasmus Darwin Academy, was selected in the Lionesses group heading for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Aston Villa stopper is one of three goalkeepers named in Serena Wingman’s squad, alongside Manchester United’s Mary Earps and Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck.

Hampton said:

“From a little girl playing football to being selected to represent my country at a World Cup is a dream come true and a huge honour. “Another memorable summer awaits.” Hannah Hampton

The tournament will run between 20th July and 20th August, with England drawn against Haiti, Denmark and China in the group stages.