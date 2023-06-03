A councillor has urged people to keep up the campaign to prevent cuts to sleepover provision at a Lichfield school.

Staffordshire County Council is reviewing the £1.7million funding for the facility at some of the 23 special schools in its remit, including Saxon Hill Academy.

No final decision has yet been reached, but Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said the proposed cuts were “savage and plain wrong”.

“Saxon Hill Academy provides a once a week sleepover provision in specialist residential accommodation for some of the most vulnerable youngsters with complex needs in our community. “This enables these youngsters to develop their independence and confidence and to have fun – just like so many other youngsters when they have sleepovers. “It is also a lifeline for the parents and guardians as it gives them essential respite.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said that despite a reduced service rather than a complete removal now being considered, the pressure needed to be kept up on county councillors.