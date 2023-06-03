A councillor has urged people to keep up the campaign to prevent cuts to sleepover provision at a Lichfield school.
Staffordshire County Council is reviewing the £1.7million funding for the facility at some of the 23 special schools in its remit, including Saxon Hill Academy.
No final decision has yet been reached, but Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said the proposed cuts were “savage and plain wrong”.
“Saxon Hill Academy provides a once a week sleepover provision in specialist residential accommodation for some of the most vulnerable youngsters with complex needs in our community.
“This enables these youngsters to develop their independence and confidence and to have fun – just like so many other youngsters when they have sleepovers.
“It is also a lifeline for the parents and guardians as it gives them essential respite.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Ray said that despite a reduced service rather than a complete removal now being considered, the pressure needed to be kept up on county councillors.
“Staffordshire County Council are now saying that one option that they are considering is cutting down the number of sleepover weeks any youngster will have from the current 38 each year to 14 to 21 weeks.
“Mel Newbury, the headteacher at Saxon Hill Academy, tells me that that just does not work.
“The development of independence skills for these youngsters needs regular practice. The current 38 weeks gives the youngsters that and means that the families can arrange regular activities for themselves and other children.
“It seems that the county council still have not taken the option of cutting this service in full off the table, but are now considering this alternative option. But the proposals are still savage cuts to the crucial support for those who need our support most in our community.
“I urge people to raise this with their county councillors – we need to get these cuts withdrawn in full.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council