Councillors say potential opportunities created by the planned demolition of a Lichfield car park could be missed.

Lichfield District Council has submitted formal proposals to knock down the Birmingham Road multi-storey.

The local authority hopes the move will kickstart the redevelopment of adjacent land which had first been earmarked for the Friarsgate project more than a decade ago.

The council is also planning to introduce a “meanwhile use” for the land once the demolition has taken place which would see the space used things such as an outdoor theatre and cinema, as well as pop-up retail and food opportunities.

But Cllr Colin Ball and Cllr Dave Robertson said the cabinet were not looking at the car park site as part of the wider needs of the city centre.

Cllr Robertson said:

“Just because the site is part of the Friarsgate area doesn’t mean you can forget everything else. “We needed a plan for the car park, but we should really be using this space to fix some of the problems that the council has caused with their bungled implementation of pedestrianisation. “There’s a chance here to create some disabled parking spaces and to find a way to connect them to the new cinema and the Three Spires shopping centre. “The ‘meanwhile use’ suggested by the council seems to be a plan to create another market square 250 yards way from the one we already have.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ball said that while it was good to see progress on the redevelopment, the council could not afford to focus solely on that scheme.