Lichfield has been highlighted as a good example of how historic cities can integrate new developments.
It was one of four locations highlighted in a presentation by Jane Manning, of Allies and Morrison Urban Practitioners, at a meeting of the Alliance of Historic Cathedral Cities and the Historic Towns and Villages Forum.
MP Michael Fabricant, who also attended the session, said:
“Allies and Morrison Urban Practitioners were commissioned by the Alliance of Historic Cathedral Cities and Towns and local civic societies to conduct research into the impact of new developments.
“Jane singled out just four cities – Lichfield, Malvern, Lancaster and Oxford – for their work in integrating new developments.
“While I tend to agree that Lichfield runs the risk of becoming an urban sprawl with far too much development on farmland surrounding the city, the district council was praised for training councillors on planning law and design.
“Jane said that Lichfield uniquely trains its councillors to make critical judgements on new developments and their integration into the traditional design of the city.
“It was great to hear Lichfield praised at a national meeting in the House of Commons and I congratulate the council in being recognised in this way.”Michael Fabricant
City centre redevelopment has been a key focus in the wake of the local elections with a number of projects on the horizon.
Mr Fabricant added:
“Pedestrianisation was also discussed at the meeting and the issues affecting Lichfield. While it was universally agreed that the absence of cars is beneficial, certain days or times of the day still have to be allocated to allow access to vital services including dentistry.
“The work of civic societies was also discussed and their important rôle in urban planning.
“I pointed out that Lichfield has a very active civic society and the council needs to continue to hear their voice when making planning decisions.”Michael Fabricant
Michael Fabricant, the Council ignore Lichfield Civic Society every single time. I can’t remember the last time the Council acted in a way in which the Civic Society agreed. I also find this praise around how new developments have been integrated in Lichfield utterly puzzling. From the terrible Premier Inn building, to the horrid looking flats going up everywhere around the centre, I can’t think of a single new development which has been attractive and enhanced Lichfield. Yet at the same time, beautiful buildings like the Friary, are lost to the public and sold off.
And don’t get my started on the prison-like new Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon estates. Ugly as sin!
They talk about how planning officers are trained in Lichfield, in most meetings the planners pass developments that by their own admission “cause harm”, but they’re ok because it isn’t “substantial harm”. That’s the level we’re at in Lichfield. I don’t think this organisation did their research well!