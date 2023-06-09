Lichfield has been highlighted as a good example of how historic cities can integrate new developments.

It was one of four locations highlighted in a presentation by Jane Manning, of Allies and Morrison Urban Practitioners, at a meeting of the Alliance of Historic Cathedral Cities and the Historic Towns and Villages Forum.

MP Michael Fabricant, who also attended the session, said:

“Allies and Morrison Urban Practitioners were commissioned by the Alliance of Historic Cathedral Cities and Towns and local civic societies to conduct research into the impact of new developments. “Jane singled out just four cities – Lichfield, Malvern, Lancaster and Oxford – for their work in integrating new developments. “While I tend to agree that Lichfield runs the risk of becoming an urban sprawl with far too much development on farmland surrounding the city, the district council was praised for training councillors on planning law and design. “Jane said that Lichfield uniquely trains its councillors to make critical judgements on new developments and their integration into the traditional design of the city. “It was great to hear Lichfield praised at a national meeting in the House of Commons and I congratulate the council in being recognised in this way.” Michael Fabricant

City centre redevelopment has been a key focus in the wake of the local elections with a number of projects on the horizon.

Mr Fabricant added: