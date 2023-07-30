Council chiefs have confirmed revised city centre pedestrianisation restrictions will come into effect next week.

Following feedback, Lichfield District Council said changes would see the introduction of a “hybrid” measure.

Blue badge and permit holders will now be allowed access through the day from Monday to Wednesday.

All other days will see pedestrianisation continuing in line with the existing trial.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said:

“We genuinely appreciate the constructive feedback and dialogue we have had with our residents, blue badge holders, businesses and other stakeholders. “The forthcoming refinements to the experimental pedestrianisation scheme represent the next step in testing what works best for our city centre to make it both vibrant and accessible. “An experimental Traffic Restriction Order is specifically designed so that we can test how it works in practice and to make refinements in line with feedback. I am pleased we can work together to make this scheme work for everyone. “As we move forward, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and pedestrian-friendly environment while ensuring that the concerns and perspectives of our community are acknowledged and addressed.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The new measures will be introduced from 8am on Monday (31st July).

In line with legislation, the new order will be accompanied by a six-month consultation period.

For the first eight weeks of the new measures, drivers into the pedestrianisation area on Thursday to Sunday will be stopped and advised of the restrictions until new signage is in place.

Once the new signs are installed the council said “robust management”will start and fines issued.