Lichfield’s MP says urgent action is needed to deal with flooding issues putting lifts out of action at a railway station.

Michael Fabricant’s comments come after reports of problems at Lichfield Trent Valley station.

The Conservative MP has written to Network Rail after the lifts went “out of service every time there is a heavy downpour”.

He said:

“I have received numerous complaints from constituents about the newly installed lifts at Lichfield Trent Valley station. “It is completely unacceptable as the lifts are needed even more in wet weather when the steps are slippery. “I wrote to Network Rail saying I have been told that the sub-contractors failed to clear drains so when it rains, water collects and pours down the lift shaft. “I also understand that a sloping basement floor, where the electrics are installed, was not put in place so the water does not funnel into a pipe to let the water drain onto the railway tracks. Consequently, the power shuts off. “I have made it clear that this needs to be rectified as a matter of urgency.” Michael Fabricant

Lucy Greggs, of Network Rail, replied to Mr Fabricant to say that plans were being drawn up to fix the problems.

“After the lifts were flooded on 11th July, one of our contractors began working on site to resolve the issue. “A water pump was booked for 20th July and the lifts were then operational. “To reduce the risk of this happening again, we are currently in the planning phase of installing further channel drainage, making the lifts more resilient for passengers.” Lucy Greggs, Network Rail

Although the upper platform at Lichfield Trent Valley is currently out of action, the lifts are still needed for accessibility to either side of the lower level for those who cannot use the temporary footbridge.

The Lichfield MP said:

“Every time heavy rain happens, the lifts are out of action until someone comes along to pump the water out. “This can’t keep recurring. I shall expect Network Rail to have a permanent solution before the winter sets in or, in any event, before Platform 3 is reopened. “It took a long time to install the lifts in the first place – a permanent fix needs to be completed soon.” Michael Fabricant