The Lunar Lecture series continues at a Lichfield museum this month with a talk on links between Erasmus Darwin and other Lunar Society members.

John Beddoes will give the talk at Erasmus Darwin House on 27th September.

A spokesperson for the museum said:

“For the last 40 years John Beddoes has been collecting information for a biography on Anna Beddoes, the wife of Dr Thomas Beddoes, who was a close friend and confidant of Dr Erasmus Darwin.

“The talk will include a review of over 20 personal letters between the two doctors and will take a close look at Darwin’s connection with Anna’s family and friends, and other Lunar Society figures.”

Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.