An MP has resigned after losing an appeal against a suspension from the House of Commons.

Christopher Pincher’s decision comes after a standards committee found he had groped two men in a London club.

It will mean a by-election for his Tamworth seat, which covers areas including Stonnall, Shenstone and Fazeley.

In a statement, Mr Pincher said:

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons. “It has been an honour to represent Tamworth and its people.” Christopher Pincher

Mr Pincher had held the seat for the Conservatives since 2010 until he was forced to sit as an independent after losing the party whip when the allegations first surfaced.

He held a majority of just under 20,000 in 2019, but the vote is now expected to be hotly-contested.

Eddie Hughes had been named as the Tory candidate for the seat at the next General Election, but it remains to be seen if he would stand in any by-election given it would force a potential knock on ballot for his current Walsall North constituency.