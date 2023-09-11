Lichfield’s MP says he hopes another retailer will be able to take on the city’s Wilko store when it closes in October.

Administrators have confirmed all of the troubled company’s shops will shut their doors for good next month after a potential rescue deal collapsed.

While some Wilko locations have been bought by B&M workers at others now face the prospect of redundancy.

Michael Fabricant said he hoped a future could be found for the unit.

“I am deeply disappointed that the many bids to save Wilko have failed and around 350 high street stores will close in October including the store in Lichfield. “I know that in recent years retail experts have criticised the management of Wilko and have said that it hasn’t kept up with modern retail trends. “But like so many others, I have used the store and find that it stocks a wide range of products with helpful and friendly staff – I do hope that they all soon find alternative employment and I know that the DWP office in Lichfield are geared up to help them find other jobs. They tell me there are many job vacancies in the area. “In the meantime, I hope some other company – perhaps a retailer – will soon take over the soon to be made vacant property on Bore Street in Lichfield city. “But I will miss Wilko and I know many others will too.” Michael Fabricant

It had been hoped a rescue deal could be struck for the majority of the company’s stores, but HMV owner, Doug Putman, confirmed earlier today (11th September) that no agreement could be reached.

Mr Putman said:

“It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern. “A stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business.” Doug Putman

The collapse of the rescue deal has led administrators to confirm that all of the Wilko outlets will shut by early October.