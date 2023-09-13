Lichfield’s MP says he has “concern” over the decision to acquit two protesters who chained themselves to vehicles to block a Shenstone factory.

The comments come in the wake of a two-day trial of the pair in connection with the UAV Engines site.

The factory has regularly been targeted by activists in a bid to disrupt the manufacture of parts the Palestine Action protest group claim are used in Israeli military drones.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action confirmed two of its members had been acquitted following an appearance at Walsall Magistrates’ Court.

“The ruling was based on the principle of proportionality – the two were acquitted as the judge found their action was proportionate in comparison to the crimes against humanity which they were acting to stop.” Palestine Action spokesperson

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant raised the outcome of their court appearance in the House of Commons.

He told Courts Minister Mike Freer that questions needed to be asked over why the pair had been acquitted:

“Chris Pincher and I had been working very closely to ensure that the police act decisively and swiftly in Shenstone over constant demonstrations at an Israeli company which supplies equipment parts to the British Armed Forces. “Two people were sent to trial at Walsall Magistrates’ Court and they were acquitted. “It is reported, although we can’t know for sure because it’s not a court of record, that the judge said that ‘on the principle of proportionality, the action was proportionate in comparison to the crimes against humanity by the Israelis which they were acting to stop’. If this is true, I think the judge’s statement is outrageous. “What can be done within the judicial system to ensure that this sort of thing doesn’t happen, if indeed it did?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Freer replied:

“We do have to be careful that we don’t rely on reports by third parties, perhaps with a vested interest, because these cases are not reported officially. “However, if my Hon Friend wishes to discuss any points of law that may lead to an appeal, then the prosecuting authority can do so, and I am happy to work with my Hon Friend and guide him on how that may be taken up with the Attorney General. “In terms of any complaints about the behaviour of the judiciary, there is a clearly defined process which I am very happy to discuss with my Hon Friend.” Mike Freer

“Constant nuisance”

Speaking after the exchange in the House of Commons, Mr Fabricant said action was needed to prevent rather than encourage others to take similar actions.

“I share the concern of Staffordshire Police who had arrested two women – one from Littlehampton in West Sussex and the other from Sheffield – who had come to Shenstone and locked themselves onto vehicles preventing workers from entering or leaving the factory. “This constant nuisance blocks the roads around Shenstone and I suspect the police will be as annoyed as I am that after a two day trial in Walsall, the perpetrators were acquitted. What message does that give others who will wish to demonstrate? “The irony is that the demonstrators claim they are disrupting military supplies to Israel. In fact, the specialist engines are bought by the British armed forces and the actions of these demonstrators could potentially cost British lives. “I hope now that Staffordshire Police will use the mechanisms outlined by the Courts Minister to pursue a conviction of these people and others.” Michael Fabricant

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:

