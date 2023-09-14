The Prime Minister has been urged to do more to ensure disruption caused by HS2 works in and around Lichfield is minimised.

Rishi Sunak was tackled on the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the PM that residents were facing ongoing disruption to their lives and businesses as a result of the work on the controversial high speed rail project.

He said:

“We do have a problem in Lichfield – and that is road and footpath closures, which we don’t know how long they will go on for. “It is apparent that for HS2, who are making these closures, one hand doesn’t know what the other hand is doing. “HS2 is the most dysfunctional organisation I have ever had to deal with. “Will the Prime Minister in the short term try and restructure HS2, so it works like a company should? And in the long term, can he save other constituencies from this damage by stopping HS2 at the end of Phase 1?” Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister responded:

“I know the frustration this is causing to my Hon Friend’s constituents. “I am told that HS2 Ltd is prioritising the completion of works underway to keep disruption to a minimum, including roadworks in Lichfield. “The Transport Secretary will continue to hold them to account, and the company will keep local communities informed about future works.” Rishi Sunak

Works have seen long term closures of roads and footpaths while the HS2 line is built across areas such as Whittington and Streethay.

Lichfield’s MP said the decision-makers needed to ensure the best was now made of a bad situation on HS2.

“I wait with bated breath to see whether there are any improvements. “I opposed HS2 when it came to Parliament and resigned my front bench position so I could make my views known – but I had no idea how expensive and disorganised it would become. “My own preference is for HS2 to be halted now and the damaged land restored, but I know this won’t happen. “But stopping it at the end of Phase 1 will help other parts of the Lichfield constituency which will soon be affected by the construction of HS2 Phase 2a.” Michael Fabricant