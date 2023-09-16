An MP has said he will not look to fight for a local seat in the longer term if a forthcoming by-election is won by the Conservatives.

The Tamworth constituency – which includes Stonnall, Shenstone and Fazeley – is up for grabs following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

Eddie Hughes had previously been pencilled in to contest the seat at the next general election for the Tories due to his current Walsall North seat disappearing in a boundary shake-up.

But Mr Pincher’s decision to depart immediately after losing an appeal against a House of Commons suspension for groping two men in a London club saw Mr Hughes pull out of the by-election race.

The Conservatives have since confirmed local councillor Andrew Cooper will be their candidate for the by-election next month leading to questions about what could happen at a subsequent general election.

But Mr Hughes has now confirmed his position:

“I’ll be campaigning alongside Andrew every day until the by-election on 19th October and I believe he would be a fantastic representative for the people of Tamworth. “If, as I hope, he is elected on 19th October, I will look for a different seat at the next general election when my current constituency is abolished.” Eddie Hughes

Other candidates confirmed for the by-election include Labour’s Sarah Edwards, Sunny Virk for the Lib Dems, Reform UK’s Ian Cooper and independent candidate Ian Cooper.