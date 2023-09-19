A beauty business will open in Lichfield city centre this week.

The Radiance Residence in Tamworth Street will offer treatments such as laser hair removal and body sculpting from Thursday (21st September).

Owned by former Miss Birmingham winner, Vivienne Schwarzbach, the business had previously been renting a room at premises in Mere Green,

Vivienne had been renting a room in Mere Green, but her laser hair removal company became so successful that she realised she needed to find her own site.

“I had dreamed of owning a business in Lichfield and as I became busier, I realised this could become a reality. “Lichfield has a great reputation and it’s a busy city with lots happening. I was thrilled when every single one of my clients moved with me from Mere Green. “Extensive work has needed to take place to turn the building into an elegant and stylish space for the business. The landlord has been excellent in understanding the vision.” Vivienne Schwarzbach

She will be joined at the new site in Lichfield by specialists in body and face sculpting, ‘Brazilian butt lifts’, and advanced aesthetic and cosmetic treatments.

The official opening will take place at two events on Thursday at 6pm and 7.30pm, each featuring live music and demonstrations along with goodie bags and a chance to find out more about the treatments on offer.

The ribbon will be cut by Cllr Serena Mears.

She said:

“I’m thrilled to be opening this new business in the heart of Lichfield, which is already proving popular with people across the city and beyond. “Also, it’s exciting to see a historic, listed building updated and transformed into a business that will attract people into our incredible city. “I’m really looking forward to the opening night and finding out more about how these three amazing women have brought their expertise to Lichfield.” Cllr Serena Mears, Lichfield District Council

To register for either of the free events click here.