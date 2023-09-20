Lichfield will mark the 314th birthday of one of its most famous sons this weekend.

A civic ceremony will take place at 12pm on Saturday (23rd September) to honour Samuel Johnson.

There will also be free activities on offer throughout the day, including storytelling at 11am and 1pm, a performance from the Lichfield Poets at 2pm and family crafts all day.

A slice of cake will also be available for visitors while stocks last.

A spokesperson said:

“Everyone is invited to the civic ceremony at midday on Lichfield’s historic Market Suare, followed by a programme of live music and entertainment including the annual Lichfield Young Town Crier Competition and the City of Lichfield Concert Band.”

For more details, visit the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum website.