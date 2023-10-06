A Burntwood charity shop has reopened after a refurbishment.

The St Giles Hospice Hub on Milestone Way has undergone the revamp in a bid to boost the experience for shoppers and help generate more funds for the Whittington-based charity.

Deb Armstrong, retail development manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are really pleased with how the shop looks, the layout and overall presentation is much more welcoming for our customers. “It has been lovely to welcome them back and we really appreciate their positive comments about the newly refurbished store. “I’d like to give a special thank you to our volunteers who have been involved in the whole refurbishment project.” Deb Armstrong

A report earlier this year highlighted how important the network of charity shops were in supporting the work of St Giles Hospice.

Emma Yates, the charity’s associate director of income generation, said:

“Our chain of charity shops is a vital source of income for the hospice – and as part of our new strategy, which was launched earlier this year, we’re investing in our shops which will help us raise more funds for the patients and loved ones we support. “Almost £800,000 was raised through our charity shops in 2022, so we are grateful to everyone who donates to and shops in our shops. “Our Burntwood hub is the first of our stores to be refitted. The refurbishment programme does not take funds away from our vital services and is part of the wider strategy to increase income for the care that the hospice provides.” Emma Yates

St Giles Hospice’s Hub in Burntwood is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.