Two interactive exhibitions at the National Memorial Arboretum are marking Black History Month.

They have been created by artist Janet Douglas and will be on display at the Alrewas centre for remembrance until 2nd December.

The multimedia exhibitions are designed to “showcase generational stories” and “share insights into the lives of those who left their homeland to forge a new life in a foreign country”.

The Chapter of Our Lives recreates photographs to shine a spotlight on those lives, while The Story Continues charts the story of Janet’s mother, Icylin Douglas, through music, photographs and soundbites.

Janet said:

“Sharing the touching stories and experiences of my participants with audiences at the arboretum is an opportunity to showcase their inspiring journeys and emotional triumphs through their photographs and narratives. “It is an honour to be able to touch the hearts of those who engage with these stories and photographs and I truly hope this keeps the conversations going and to continue sharing them with the world. “Losing my father in 1994 made preserving my mother’s memories even more significant since there was no audio recording of his voice. “In order to preserve family history and memories, capturing the stories behind iconic photographs from the 60s and beyond was a meaningful project for me as it allowed me to hear and record my mother’s experiences. “I wanted to get people talking about the memories they have at the time the photograph was taken and give participants the freedom to choose their own pictures, as they hold significant memories. My hope is that by sharing these stories those who engage with the project will be left feeling happy and content.” Janet Douglas

More details about the exhibitions are available on the National Memorial Arboretum website.

Rachel Smith, the arboretum’s head of participation and learning, said:

“As the nation’s year-round place to remember, we are always seeking innovative ways to share stories, and visitors who explore these exhibitions will find themselves immersed in the personal stories and histories of people who travelled to the UK and made the country their home. “We continuously strive to create a space where everyone can gather, reflect and forge new memories and this collaboration with Janet Douglas provides an opportunity for visitors to gain an insight into the experiences of those featured in the exhibition.” Rachel Smith