Lichfield’s MP says he hopes a “suitable project” in Burntwood will be put forward when the window opens for the next round of Levelling Up funding.

A bid to help pay for a new leisure centre in Lichfield was rejected earlier this year.

At the time, MP Michael Fabricant said there were “flaws” in the application by Lichfield District Council – comments which were disputed by the local authority’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen.

A Parliamentary Question this week saw Levelling UP Secretary Michael Gove confirm applications for a third round of funding would likely open next month.

Speaking after the response, the Conservative MP said he hoped a proposal would be put forward which was likely to fulfil the criteria of the funding.

“The rules for the past two bids were that the fund was available for one of three categories – post-industrial towns, failing seaside towns, and ex-mining communities. “The city of Lichfield didn’t meet any of these criteria, but Burntwood does. “I hope Lichfield District may find a suitable project in Burntwood if the rules for the third round of levelling up awards is based on the first two rounds.” Michael Fabricant