The decision to include squash in the Olympics in 2028 has left members of a local club “delighted”.

The sport will be one of five sports added to the schedule for the event in Los Angeles.

Lichfield Squash Club chairman, James Roberts, said he hoped the news would give the sport a boost locally and across the globe.

“We at Lichfield Squash Club have enthusiastically participated in the various campaigns to get squash included in the Olympics since our foundation as a club in 2012. “After many knock backs in the past, the squash community had begun to think this dream would never become a reality, so we were surprised and delighted that the LA Olympic Games decided to include squash in its programme. “We are now hoping that this boost to squash’s profile will serve as encouragement to people across Lichfield to come and give squash a try and have designed a variety of opportunities for people of all ages to do just that.” James Roberts, Lichfield Squash Club

Lichfield Squash Club is running a series of sessions for people wanting to give the sport a try.

The Squash Stars programme is suitable for those aged five to nine, while a new Junior Academy is being launched for ten to 16-year-olds to introduce them to the sport.

Adults can also participate through a range of sessions.

There are open club nights planned at the club’s King Edward VI School base on 7th and 14th November from 7pm to 9pm where people can meet members and coaches to find out more.

For details on the available sessions visit www.lichfieldsquashclub.co.uk/coaching.