A Burntwood business has been recognised as one of the world’s leading self-adhesive label manufacturers after clinching top honours at an industry awards ceremony.

Mercian Labels won the Global Team Achievement Award at the Label Industry Global Awards 2023 in Brussels.

It comes after the company worked to improve the production process.

Dr Adrian Steele, Mercian Labels’ managing director, said:

“This has been a six-year journey, but the results are outstanding for us as a business, for our customers, for the environment and potentially will revolutionise the whole industry. “The automated workflow has significantly improved productivity, reduced waste and frees up our team to focus on improvements in other areas. “Now the new systems and technologies are happily running on a daily basis, our team are already looking at our next innovation to further protect the environment, improve customer satisfaction and maximise the benefits to our community and the economy.” Dr Adrian Steele, Mercian Labels