A buyer is being sought to create a “gateway residential development” on a key plot of land in Lichfield city centre.
Lichfield District Council has instructed commercial property specialists Burley Browne to find a new owner for the 1.5acre site at the corner of Birmingham Road and Upper St John Street.
The land has sat empty since the demolition of the Tempest Ford garage to make way for the failed Friarsgate scheme.
But now the council is looking for a buyer to take on the plot as part of the Birmingham Road Site redevelopment.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:
“This is an incredible opportunity to acquire a gateway residential development location in the heart of Lichfield city centre.
“It sits between Lichfield City train station and the centre of the city, with its bustling streets, markets and world-renowned attractions including Lichfield Cathedral.
“Lichfield is on the cusp of significant growth and we strive to break away from conventional models of local council collaboration.
“Our leadership team, comprised of both commercially astute and forward-thinking visionaries, spearheaded several crucial development projects in 2023.
“We are presently seeking experienced partners who share our passion, ambition and vision for a vibrant built environment in this distinctive area.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
The land forms part of the wider regeneration plans for the Birmingham Road Site which include the development of a new cinema in the former Debenhams building and the demolition of the multi-storey car park.
Part of the former Tempest Ford plot has been temporarily converted into an overflow car park for the council offices.
David Hemming, joint managing director of Burley Browne, said:
“We are excited to be working alongside Lichfield District Council to find a residential developer with the credibility, capability and capacity to deliver a class leading, high quality development of new homes in keeping with the rich heritage found across the city.
“Lichfield is a special place to live and visit and its strategic position enhances its attractiveness.
“While it holds its own distinct allure, it also complements the broader regional strategies, making the most of its proximity to major cities. This interconnectedness amplifies Lichfield’s capacity to attract investment and foster collaboration.
“This is a gateway site and will be a flagship development for the city.”David Hemming, Burley Browne
Hope the council.does the right thing here and makes sure this is a high density development of apartments that don’t have car parking rather than yet more.low density engineering brick boxes
I won’t comment, as it will only get me into trouble.
How brilliantly creative – after approx 10 years or more as wasteland, generating zero money now sell it off to highest bidder for house building. Even more creative – make it a care home for LDC Councillors
After all this time and many false promises they propose making the site residential. This is the ‘visionary’ plan.
They are little more than jobsworths. The credibility of this council is totally gone. If they had any vestige of honesty they should stand down. Can anyone in Lichfield say they have not been lied to?
Get in the sea.
I stopped reading at the word ‘residential’
I am truly lost for words, the Council have strung us along for years, wasted thousands of pounds in consultaion fees, and have now threw in the towel and left it to developers to build the houses that has been there target all along, is this why they want an empty site, remove the bus station, multi story car park Etc and make the site more desirable and hence more money.
I think its an absolute disgrace that they can just sell off a very desirable site
“Gateway to Lichfield “
Yes agree with that… But not Housing.
Perhaps a Welcoming Gateway… with Seating and Trees and Flowerbeds. A drinks Kiosk.
A place to Rest after a Visit or a Place of Contemplation on Arrival in our Beautiful City
I foresee high density housing, difficult to access an increase in Traffic. Loads Dustbins and Hankerchief size gardens.
10 years to get here.
Hang your Head in Shame LDC
What an absolute waste of an opportunity to do something special that would improve the quality of life for residents. It could have been a superb multi-use, flexible public open space. It could have been greenery improving the air quality and providing cooling to the city centre and addressing the loss of biodiversity. Instead the wholesale lack of imagination is going to result in identikit housing, with insufficient parking and handkerchief gardens. We will hear all sorts of nonsense about ‘design codes’ but we will rue the day when the new phrase ‘gateway residential development’ was used to mean ugly, tiny houses in an inappropriate, unsustainable location.
Oh dear who else can envisage yet another retirement complex ? Lol 😂 when is our next election folks ? It’s taken 10 years for this answer? God help us
Cllr Andy Smith: “Our leadership team, comprised of both commercially astute and forward-thinking visionaries, spearheaded several crucial development projects in 2023.”
It is early in the year, but can I nominate this for Quote of the Year – the Fantasy World category?
“commercially astute and forward-thinking visionaries” – who are these people and where have they been hiding for the last 20 years?
Ah now we get to. Having wrecked a perfectly good business the council are trying flog the site to developers. No doubt to try and fund a leisure centre in the wrong location that only 2% of people will use and/or a cinema with a weak business case. Of course any buyers know the councils situation and in the current economic climate with interest rates well, well.
Needs some research to see what the council are asking for it versus what they paid plus any compensation. Surely very iffy legal grounds for a CPO I would have thought just to build residential. A compelling case in the public interest is the CPO test. Is Lichfield short of green belt to build residential on?
A disgrace of a council. Of course what are Labour and the LDs going to offer as an alternative. They could block it if the want. Show us the alternative.
Wilcoxes folly just keep giving.