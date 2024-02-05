A buyer is being sought to create a “gateway residential development” on a key plot of land in Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield District Council has instructed commercial property specialists Burley Browne to find a new owner for the 1.5acre site at the corner of Birmingham Road and Upper St John Street.

The land has sat empty since the demolition of the Tempest Ford garage to make way for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But now the council is looking for a buyer to take on the plot as part of the Birmingham Road Site redevelopment.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“This is an incredible opportunity to acquire a gateway residential development location in the heart of Lichfield city centre. “It sits between Lichfield City train station and the centre of the city, with its bustling streets, markets and world-renowned attractions including Lichfield Cathedral. “Lichfield is on the cusp of significant growth and we strive to break away from conventional models of local council collaboration. “Our leadership team, comprised of both commercially astute and forward-thinking visionaries, spearheaded several crucial development projects in 2023. “We are presently seeking experienced partners who share our passion, ambition and vision for a vibrant built environment in this distinctive area.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The land forms part of the wider regeneration plans for the Birmingham Road Site which include the development of a new cinema in the former Debenhams building and the demolition of the multi-storey car park.

Part of the former Tempest Ford plot has been temporarily converted into an overflow car park for the council offices.

David Hemming, joint managing director of Burley Browne, said:

“We are excited to be working alongside Lichfield District Council to find a residential developer with the credibility, capability and capacity to deliver a class leading, high quality development of new homes in keeping with the rich heritage found across the city. “Lichfield is a special place to live and visit and its strategic position enhances its attractiveness. “While it holds its own distinct allure, it also complements the broader regional strategies, making the most of its proximity to major cities. This interconnectedness amplifies Lichfield’s capacity to attract investment and foster collaboration. “This is a gateway site and will be a flagship development for the city.” David Hemming, Burley Browne