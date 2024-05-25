Labour’s candidate says it is “an honour” to be selected to contest the Lichfield constituency in the General Election again.

Dave Robertson is the latest name to be confirmed for the vote on 4th July.

He will line up alongside Conservative candidate Sir Michael Fabricant, Paul Ray from the Lib Dems and Reform UK hopeful Richard Howard.

It will be the second time the member of Lichfield District Council and leader of Lichfield City Council has contested the General Election, finishing second last time out.

He said:

“It is an honour to again be selected as the Labour party candidate for Lichfield constituency. “Lichfield has been my home since before I learned to call a place home. I have had the absolute privilege over the last 33 years to learn in our local schools, shop on our local high streets and call many of our neighbours lifelong friends. “We are blessed to live in such a beautiful and historic part of our country, with stunning natural environments in places like Chasewater, Admaston, and along the Trent, with amazing architecture in the historic centre of Lichfield and in many of our villages, with the amazing people and communities that call Lichfield, Burntwood and our villages home, and who truly make our constituency all that it is. “Over the last 14 years, though, we have all seen our local area be let down by successive Conservative governments. “The closure of local doctors’ surgeries, police stations and community venues, the lack of investment in our schools and our economy; the absence of any action on sewage spills in our waterways, a total failure to respect and support our high streets, and the worst cost of living crisis in living memory. “But it doesn’t have to be this way, we can rebuild and renew the infrastructure we rely on and the bonds between our community.” Dave Robertson

The Labour hopeful said the vote on 4th July would be a chance for people locally and across the country to bring about change.

“I’m proud to be standing on a Labour Party platform offering a decade of national renewal, and for a mission-led government that will change Britain for the better. “Together, on 4th July, we can turn a page on the inaction, sleaze and crisis of the last decade and half, we can vote for change which will get the NHS back on its feet, support our high streets and properly value our natural environment. “On 4th July we will all have the power to vote for change and for a brighter, more hopeful future.” Dave Robertson