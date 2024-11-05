CHASETOWN Women saw their perfect start to the season ended in dramatic fashion when they surrendered a three-goal lead against Allscott Heath.

The Scholars started brightly and were ahead within ten minutes when Kate Thornhill’s long range effort evaded Sophie Henness just inside the post.

They doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Ella Smith capitalised on a mistake from the keeper, grabbing her first of the season after good work down the right wing by Tia Walker.

Having already overcome their opponents convincingly twice this season, the Scholars may have anticipated a comfortable afternoon when Kaz Clough added a third on the half hour.

However, a nightmare five minutes for Chasetown at the end of the half saw the sides go in level as Chelsea Simpson, Poppy Birt and Constance Thompson netted in quick succession for the visitors.

It went from bad to worse on the hour as Chloe White lofted the ball over keeper Morgan Underwood to give the visitors the lead.

The Scholars pushed forward in search of an equaliser, with Henness producing a fine save to deny Clough one-on-one.

With minutes remaining it looked like Chasetown had salvaged a point but the celebrations were cut short by the assistant’s flag, sealing a frustrating afternoon for Jo Sheerin’s side.