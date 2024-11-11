A PUB in Fradley is set to reopen before Christmas.

The VR Group has confirmed it has acquired the Fradley Arms and will convert it into an Indian bar and grill.

The company also operates locations including the Railway Inn in Oldbury, The Firs in Wolverhampton, Port N Ale in Tipton and the Jolly Sailor in West Bromwich.

A spokesperson for VR Group said:

“Renovations are currently underway and we’re aiming to open in the first week of December – just in time for the festive season. “Much like our other locations, Fradley Arms will offer a vibrant atmosphere, a delicious Indian-inspired menu and a great place to enjoy food and drinks with friends and family.”