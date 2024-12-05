COUNCILLORS are proposing motion to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls.

It will be put forward by Labour representative Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, who is also the founder and former chief executive of Pathway, a local organisation supporting those impacted by domestic abuse.

She said it was important local action followed recent national efforts to tackle the issue.

“This is an issue very close to my heart and I want to do everything I can to highlight the impact on women and girls of all forms of violence. “It’s something that has, thankfully, risen up the national agenda and I want to ensure that Lichfield District Council is focusing on what we can do with partners to raise awareness and amplify the voices of people affected. “One in four women experience domestic abuse during their lifetime – with one in ten living with abuse now. “In this country two women each week will be murdered by a partner or former partner, and three women will take their own lives as they can’t see any other way out of their abusive relationship. “A domestic homicide is estimated to cost £2.2million and has a long term impact on the wider family. “In addition there are other forms of violence against women and girls which include stalking, exploitation, rape and sexual assaults.”

The motion also proposes that the council seeks White Ribbon accreditation.

The UK charity seeks to use the initiative to address the causes of violence against women and girls by addressing harmful attitudes and behaviours that create gender inequality.

Their campaign is supported by Women’s Aid and many other domestic abuse organisations.

Cllr Di Evans ,who will be seconding the motion, said:

“I hope this gains support from across the whole council and with the wider public. “Raising awareness of the causes and consequences of violence against women and girls as widely as possible is the first step towards reducing incidents and, along with others in the community safety partnership, this motion really does signal our strong intent.”