A LOCAL police chief has met with Lichfield’s MP after recent issues with anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Inspector Paul Finlayson, commander of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, spoke with Dave Robertson about concerns raised in regards to incidents involving groups of young people.

The police chief said that while anti-social behaviour across the district was down 14% in the past 12 months, officers were taking measures to address local concerns:

“We responded to these reports accordingly and have a robust patrol strategy in place to deal with anti-social behaviour, with numerous operations throughout the year. “We will continue to monitor anti-social behaviour and welcome reports from the community.”

Labour MP Mr Robertson said he was pleased to hear about the policing response.

He said:

“A number of residents have contacted me regarding concerns about anti-social behaviour in recent weeks and I wanted to discuss those concerns with the police. “I’m glad to see that they have got a plan in place to deal with this problem. I will continue to engage with Staffordshire Police on this issue, as I know many residents are worried about it. “Please contact Staffordshire Police if you have an incident of anti-social behaviour to report.”