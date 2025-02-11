A LICHFIELD restaurant is celebrating after retaining its Michelin star.

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was first awarded the accolade in 2022 – and continues to be the only Staffordshire eatery to hold the accolade following the publication of the 2025 Michel Guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

The recognition is in honour of the restaurant’s “unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience”.

Tom said:

“To retain our Michelin star for another year is an incredible honour. “It’s a testament to the dedication, passion and hard work of the entire team at Upstairs. We set out every day to create something special for our guests, soto receive this recognition again from the Michelin Guide is just phenomenal. “We are truly grateful to our loyal guests and supporters who continue to champion what we do.”

The 40-cover restaurant on Bore Street features an open kitchen and has drawn food lovers from across the country.

To book a table visit www.upstairsrestaurant.co.uk.