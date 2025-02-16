A FORMER Lichfield student has received a call-up to the England A rugby side.

Joe Woodward, who attended King Edward VI School, has previously represented his country at under 18 and under 20 level but will now get the chance to make his senior bow in the game against Ireland A on 23rd February.

The former Lichfield RUFC youngster has also recently signed a new contract with Leicester Tigers having made his debut back in 2022.

He is joined in the England A squad by Tigers teammates Jack van Poortvliet and Ollie Hassell-Collins.