A LICHFIELD chef will be up for the cup as he creates an exclusive menu for showpiece football games.

Tom Shepherd, owner of city restaurant Upstairs, will showcase his culinary creativity at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (16th March) as well as the FA Cup semi-finals on 26th April and final in May.

The hospitality menu will be available to 80 diners in the Laurent-Perrier champagne lounges. It includes dishes such as Herefordshire beef tartare and Atlantic cod, as well as his signature No Ordinary Schoolboy desert which features a white chocolate banana filled with banana mousse and popping candy, a side of banana cake, caramel, banana ice cream and granola.

Tom said:

“I’m a huge football fan, so I am over the moon to create Dining Experience by Tom Shepherd for such huge football fixtures. “The menu reflects our rich British heritage and the excitement of matchday tournaments – myself and my team intend to deliver a brilliantly memorable experience that will no doubt be matched by the finalists on the pitch too.”

Paul Scannell, head of experiences by Wembley Stadium, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Tom Shepherd for some of our biggest events at the stadium. “This new menu perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Wembley, elevating and complementing exceptional culinary experiences throughout the stadium. “The Carabao Cup is a sell-out and we’re delighted to be bringing Dining Experience by Tom Shepherd to our members.”