A NEW housing and employment development in Lichfield could be partially occupied before major junction works are carried out.

Indurent and Persimmon Homes West Midlands already have planning permission for a housing and industrial scheme on land off Cricket Lane.

As part of that approval, a condition meant that improvements needed to be made at the A38 Swinfen junction “before the first occupation or use of any buildings” on the development.

The changes would see an additional lane created on the roundabout, new filter lanes off the A38 northbound and signals on the junction to control traffic flow.

But now the developers say an amendment is needed to allow for some of the site to be used before the road improvements are completed.

A planning statement said:

“The applicant is awaiting technical approval by National Highways. Detailed design and programming of delivery is well advanced, however it is understood that construction would being in late summer 2025 and take 89 weeks to complete. “This means that the works would not be completed until early 2027. “The current condition wording prevents any occupation of either the consented residential or employment areas until the Swinfen Island works are complete. “The timescale for delivery is not in control of the applicant, given that National Highways has to manage works on the A38 corridor, including HS2-related works which have been extended until summer 2025. The Swinfen Island works could not take place while nearby HS2 works are going on. “At present, this means that both the delivery of 520 homes and 44,91 sq m of high-quality employment floorspace cannot progress at pace due to this restrictive wording.”

Persimmon has begun work on the residential section of the development and hopes to have the first homes occupied by this August as part of a plan for 130 homes to be completed by August 2027.

Indurent is also hoping to complete the first of three buildings by September 2026.

The companies now hope to amend the condition meaning the junction works would not need to be completed until 130 homes and 18,157 sq ft of residential space are occupied.

The statement added:

“The applicant has engaged with the local planning authority and National Highways to explore a pragmatic solution to ensure the continued delivery of the Swinfen Island improvements, while adjusting the pre-occupation trigger to enable development required. “While the wording technically permits the alteration of the trigger point by written agreement, it has been agreed with the local planning authority that this application is submitted for transparency.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.