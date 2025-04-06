LICHFIELD City have been crowned champions with a game to spare after a resounding victory at Whitchurch Alport.

Ivor Green’s men knew three points were all they needed to secure the Midland Football League crown – and any doubts were extinguished as they wrapped up the championship thanks to goals from Jamie Spiers, Liam Kirton and Callum Griffin.

Tom Brown forced a fine early save from home keeper Eric Merner as Lichfield began brightly.

But Whitchurch Alport were not going to make life easy for the champions-elect as Brendon Bunn was forced into a smart double save to deny the home side the opener.

Lichfield got the all important first goal just before the half-hour mark though when Callum Rudd’s long throw eventually found Leighton McMenemy and Spiers was on hand to deflect his shot into the net.

Griffin then fired wide as City went in search of a second, but the home side kept the visitors honest at the other end as a quick break saw a header go narrowly over Bunn’s bar.

City made the ideal start to the second period as Rudd’s throw again proved a vital weapon as it found Kirton who powered home into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

Bunn made a smart save as the other end as Whitchurch Alport looked to find a way back into the game.

But the championship party was able to start fully with eight minutes to go when Griffin’s volley from the edge of the box found the net to wrap up a 3-0 triumph and the all important silverware.