A JUNIOR football team have claimed tournament success in dramatic fashion.

Lichfield City Panthers under 13s made the long journey to Stourport to take part in the competition, playing four fixtures and conceding just one goal to leave them knowing they needed a win in their fifth and final clash to finish joint top of the table.

With the game heading for a scoreless draw, Ollie Morris stepped up to find the net with a long-range free-kick in the dying moments to hand City a crucial 1-0 victory.

The result meant the Lichfield youngsters were joint level on points with two other teams – and a three-way penalty shootout was used to crown the champions.

After the two other sides both missed at least one of their six spot kicks, City knew a perfect record would secure victory.

Morris, Alfie Brightman and Tyler England all kept their cool to score two penalties each and help their side lift the trophy.